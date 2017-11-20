When Abram Thought Amitabh Bachchan Was Shah Rukh Khan’s Father

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and his little munchkin attended the birthday bash of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya celebrated her sixth birthday on November 16, 2017 and the family had kept a closed affair for the same.

After two days, Bachchan’s arranged a birthday bash for her birthday for the industry friends. Along with SRK, many other star kids too graced the birthday party. Big B on Sunday shared a few photographs from his granddaughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebration on Twitter. He captioned it as, “T 2716 – And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are.”

T 2716 – And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

later, senior Bachchan shared few more pictures of SRK and AbRam on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “T 2716 – And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!”

Trending

T 2716 – And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

To which the Raees actor replied, “Thank you sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks you are my ‘papa’ when he sees you on TV.”

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Well, that’s so sweet! Isn’t it?

Aaradhya and her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like angels on her birthday. The little one also posed for the paparazzi with her adorable smile. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan says that his granddaughter Aaradhya’s presence brings a lot of happiness in their home and life.