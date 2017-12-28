As we all know Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has broken records and is earning well at the box office. Now, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina will join Salman for the Dabangg Reloaded‘ Tour.

The tour is in USA, Canada in June- July 2018. An international promoter informed the daily, “The onscreen Chemistry Salman & Katrina Share is unmatchable, and giving this opportunity to their fans to see them on stage together, would be a treat. So we felt adding Katrina, completed this package and surely made it Reloaded,” said Bhavesh Patel.

Bhavesh also spoke about the amazing line up for the show Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Dheva, Manish Paul and Daisy Shah. Well, the tour had created a lot of buzz in the industry.

Dabangg Tour has already created history in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, UK, and Delhi. The report also stated that Bhavesh is working hard towards it to ensure that it is the biggest tour in the history of North America ever.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Race 3. Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, “Race 3” is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza. Whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and Anand L.Rai’s dwarf film.