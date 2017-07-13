What’s The Connection Between Tiger Zinda Hai & Judwaa 2?

Well, yes apart from Salman Khan who is a common link between the two films, Tiger Zinda Hai and Judwaa 2, there’s something else binding the two too. If reports are to go by, the teaser of Salman’s Christmas release may be attached to Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

The Varun Dhawan starrer is a remake of Salman’s 1997 hit film Judwaa. Apparently, the star will also have a cameo in the remake. We all know that Salman has been extremely close to David Dhawan and his family. The gesture of releasing Tiger Zinda Hai‘s teaser with the film will certainly be welcome thanks to their association.

As stated by DNA, “Salman and his team are planning to unveil the first teaser, along with Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 that releases on September 29 this year. It all ties in wonderfully as Salman and David are old buddies, Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman’s Judwaa (1997) and he has done a cameo in it. So, the plan is to attach the TZH promo to the prints of Judwaa 2.”

Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and is expected to do well at the box office considering Varun’s fan following and his hold over the comedy genre. It is slated to hit the theaters on 29th September.

Tiger Zinda Hai on the other hand stars Katrina along with Salman and is a sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. The film being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set to hit the theaters over Christmas.

After Tubelight turning out to be a major disappointment, there are high expectations from Tiger Zinda Hai. How excited are you to see the teaser of the film this September, tell us in the comments below!