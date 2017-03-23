Sonakshi Sinha hasn’t been open about her love life till now. For long now, there have been rumors about Sonakshi and Bunty Sajdeh seeing each other. Looks like the rumored couple may soon be open to the idea of going public.

Last night, the duo were spotted at Phillauri’s special screening, arriving together. While Sonakshi and Bunty have been attending most of the events together, this is the first time, they arrived in the same car. While paparazzi made sure to click the couple’s arrival, they did not seem very happy with the media glare.

There have been speculations for quite some time now that the actress may get engaged to Bunty this year itself. Buzz is that it was one of the reasons, Sonakshi doesn’t have many projects in her kitty for the year. Reports suggest that, Sonaskhi’s mother, Poonam Sinha has not been very happy with her relationship and hence there has been no official announcement yet.

Previously too, we have snapped the duo going on dinner dates and late night drives in the city.

Sonakshi will be next seen in Noor, which stars her in the role of a journalist. Noor’s screenplay has been adapted from Saba Imtiaz’s book Karachi You’re Killing Me into an Indian setting. She will also be on the much-awaited, DA-Bang – The Tour with Salman Khan that is supposed to take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Sona’s next Noor is slated to release on 21st April, 2017.