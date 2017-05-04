In a shocking turn of events, an admit card carrying the name and photo of Abhishek Bachchan has appeared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for candidates appearing for a multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination! It is needless to say that the photo has gone viral on the internet leaving everybody perplexed.

Check out the admit card here:

Apart from the actor’s name and photo, other information provided on the admit card are false. The address reads, ’69 XXX Colony, Jaipur, Latur, Maharashtra, Pin: 400001’ while his date of birth is mentioned as ‘01/01/1995’ and his gender reads ‘F’. The spelling of his name is also incorrect and it reads, ‘Abhishekh’ instead of ‘Abhishek’.

It is clearly evident that someone has tried to play a prank on the actor, who has often been a favorite target of trolls. However, the person behind such antics is yet to be identified. No official clarification or statement has been issued by SSC on the matter. The SSC MTS exam was conducted in Jaipur on 30th April to select junior staff in central government departments.

This is not the first time the Staff Selection Commission has made such a goof-up. In January this year, the admit card of a female student from Bihar appearing for the SSC Intermediate Level exam was found to be carrying the topless photo of a famous actress. Apparently, the girl shared the same name with the actress!

Abhishek Bachchan is yet to react on the matter. On the work front, Junior Bachchan has several projects in his kitty. The actor has been roped in to play the lead role in Bachchan Singh, a film to be directed by Priyadarshan. Producer Ronnie Screwvala has reportedly signed Abhishek to play the lead in a movie, which will mark the launch of his own banner. The actor might be paired opposite wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. He is also working in Nishikant Kamat’s yet untitled thriller film and Prabhu Deva’s Lefty.