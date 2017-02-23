Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon, starring Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut as lead actors, is slated to hit screens tomorrow. We quizzed film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi whether Rangoon’s release will have any negative impact of Jolly LLB 2, which is successfully running in theatres.

The expert said that the new release will not impact Jolly LLB 2’s box office performance. Talking to Koimoi, he expressed, “Akshay Kumar’s films have a benchmark of Rs 100 to 110 or 120 crores, which Rowdy Rathore (135.00 crores) and Rustom (127.42 crores) crossed. Jolly LLB 2 has done its job already. The film has been running for over two weeks now and has already entered the Rs 100-crore-club. It will continue to perform well in its third week also. I don’t think Rangoon will in any way, impact Jolly LLb 2’s business.”

He later added an interesting sign off quote: “It’s only a PK or a Bajrangi Bhaijaan or a Baahubali, which mints gold even on the third week.”

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, which released on 10th February, has collected 102.44 crores in India till date and is running successfully in theatres across the country.

Rangoon directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures hits theatres tomorrow.