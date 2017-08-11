WHAT! Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Trailer Delayed!

Varun Dhawan has done his second film with father and acclaimed director David Dhawan. Judwaa 2 is the sequel to David’s 1997 hit movie Judwaa 2 which then starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be starring opposite Varun in Judwaa 2. The team shot in London, Mauritius, and Mumbai respectively. The movie is set to release next month on 29th September but the trailer of the film is still not released.

Varun Dhawan and the team are troubled with this issue because the trailer was scheduled to release with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which released today! According to a report in DNA, a source informed about the delay, “The trailer was supposed to be out with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. But that isn’t happening anymore. The team, including Varun and dad David Dhawan, didn’t like the trailer that was cut. With so many big films failing to connect with the audiences, they felt that their trailer needed to be stronger, and send out the right message. So they have delayed the release of the trailer, till they are completely satisfied with it.”

The source went on to add about how the trailer was not up to the mark, “David has asked the team to re-edit and cut a fresh trailer, which must have all the essential masala elements to make people want to see the film.”

Nowadays, the marketing team of the movies thinks a lot of films are going wrong with their first theatrical promos and the marketing, which is costing good films a big chunk of its expected revenue. Now, the buzz is that the promo might be released with Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman.