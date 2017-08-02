WHAT! This Bollywood Actress To Romance Prabhas In Saaho?

After garnering unbelievable reviews for Baahubali: The Conclusion at the box office, fans of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are eagerly waiting to see them create the similar buzz with Saaho.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going in Anushka’s favour. According to reports, the makers of Saaho have replaced Anushka Shetty with Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress in this movie.

Apparently, Anushka has failed to get into shape despite training hard for several months and the buzz is that Shraddha Kapoor has replaced this leading South actress.

If reports are to be believed, we wonder if the new lead pair will be able to build the same chemistry on screen. Names of actresses like Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani were also in the news earlier but later the rumours were rubbished. Shraddha was initially approached for the film. However, back then the makers dropped her name after she apparently quoted a huge fee but Shraddha’s name as the lead actress of Saaho is surfacing yet again.

Saaho is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.