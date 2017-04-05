No, we are not talking about a film where Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a chef, the superstar is planning to donn the chef’s hat in real life! As per reports, SRK is planning to open his own chain of restaurants! That surely is an exciting piece of news for SRKs innumerable fans, who eat and sleep on his movies!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh has said, “I know it sounds very girlish. I am all for the empowerment of women. I want to be equal to women. I want to go higher up to their level, instead of thinking that they have to go higher. But I genuinely want to cook. Imagine, if I open a chain of restaurants and stores, kitna business karunga main! Having said that, Juhi (Chawla) once asked me, ‘Why have you named your company Red Chillies?’ And I was like, ‘just in case filmmaking fails, I’ll open a restaurant by the same name. Red Chillies Restaurant toh chalega hi!” Would you not die to taste the food cooked by the superstar himself? Which theme would you prefer for SRK’s restaurant— Raees, Dear Zindagi or Fan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead. The name of the film is yet to be finalised although reports suggest that it might be titled Raula. The film was initially tentatively titled The Ring.

Later, there were reports suggesting that the title is Rehnuma. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in a cameo in his close buddy Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which is slated to hit theatres during the Eid weekend. Tubelight is a historical war drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars the late actor Om Puri.