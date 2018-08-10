WHAT! Salman Khan & Deepika Padukone To Finally Share The Screen In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan & the super talented Deepika Padukone are two actors who have gained spectacular success on the work front and are amid the most loved in the industry. Their fans, audiences and even we, have always wanted the duo to work together on a project and give us a super-duper blockbuster. Looks like everyone’s long lived dream is finally coming true!

After reports of Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally collaborating with Salman Khan for his upcoming project titled Inshallah, now according to a report published by The Telegraph, the director is keen on getting Deepika Padukone as the female lead in the project. There’s no lying in the fact that DP is Bhansali’s go-to actress which was proved during his recent interview where he said that he still isn’t done with Deepika and she is his ‘Jaan‘. He also acclaimed the actress for her tremendous performance in Padmaavat.

Furthermore, a source close to Hindustan Times revealed that the film’s name was registered by Bhansali last month and he may take six to nine months to finish the final draft. The director intends to start shooting the film early next year although there has not been officially announced made yet.

While Salman had earlier worked with Bhansali and given the industry some iconic films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi and Saawariya, if the reports are true, this will be Deepika’s 4th film with the director post successful movies like Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

We don’t know if Sallu Bhai & DP will come together for Inshallah but we know what’s coming if they do. A BLOCKBUSTER!