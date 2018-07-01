WHAT? Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Get Married To THIS Person!

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wants his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor to get married soon.

The actor expressed his wish on Twitter on Saturday when he shared a photograph of Ranbir with his friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

“Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time,” he quipped.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Apart from being good friends in real life, Ranbir and Mukerji have worked together in films like Wake up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In fact, Ranbir, who is getting lauded for his role in Sanju, will also be seen in Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Brahmastra, first part of fantasy adventure trilogy, will bring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt together on the silver screen for the first time. It is slated to release on Independence Day, 2019.