Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have constantly been seen together but have never confirmed their relationship, but things are taking an interesting turn. The duo was recently in the news when they were seen hand in hand in Mumbai and supposedly Nick was to remain a secret. The paparazzi got hold of the couple and the cat’s out of the bag.

Priyanka, 35, gained fame in the U.S with the Quantico series and films like Baywatch and Nick Jonas,25, is a famous American singer-songwriter. Last year at the Met Gala, Priyanka had just laughed off a romance with Jonas, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends. She had also said they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren.

Although earlier this month, Priyanka met the singer’s extended family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. The hitmaker and the actress arrived arm in arm for the family occasion. The two also spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have also been seen on dinner dates.

According to sources from Filmfare.com Priyanka reportedly wanted Jonas to meet her family and discuss the engagement. The engagement is apparently set for a late June or August this year. Looking at the cute photographs the couple seems to be enjoying each other’s company.

Earlier Jonas shared a post on Instagram of Priyanka, indicating his love. In the video, which was actually an Instagram story, Priyanka can be seen walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline which was paired with a matching skirt. She can be seen smiling, which gets bigger as she comes toward the camera, which is presumably operated by Jonas. His caption was ‘her’ followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Priyanka is also in the news as she is writing her upcoming memoir titled ‘Unfinished’. The book talks about Priyanka’s fascinating journey from Miss World to Bollywood and now Hollywood. The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House India.