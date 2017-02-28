While some found the first half boring and the climax interesting, some described Shahid Kapoor as a great actor and a show-stealer, some described it as a ‘superb movie’ and most of them generously rated it with 5 stars!


The Indian audience is all praise for Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan while reviewing their latest release Rangoon.

Watch people’s review of Rangoon right here:

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj released on 24th February. The period drama has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Rangoon Public Review
Rangoon Public Review
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY