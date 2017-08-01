Shraddha Kapoor has made everyone curious with her performance in the trailer of her upcoming movie Haseena Parkar and her fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. She has stunned all with her transformation as the deadly Haseena Parkar.

The actress was all set to display her acting prowess in her career’s first biopic which was scheduled to hit screens on August 18. But, the actor will have to wait a tad longer after its initial release date. This is the fourth time that the release date has been postponed.The date has been moved forward.

Apparently, the makers of the movie did not want the biopic to clash with big movies. This is not the first time that the release date has been rescheduled. The movie was initially slated to come out on July 14, followed by a July 28 release, both of which were changed to avoid a clash with Jagga Jasoos and Mubarakan respectively.

According to reports, Director Apoorva Lakhia confirmed the news and quoted, “We collectively decided to postpone the film so that it can get enough screens and a worthy run at the box-office.”

“There is no point in trying to get into the current clutter of releases.We all can see what is happening to all the films that are coming out. If we came on August 18 we would have Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha behind us. Akshay’s film has tax exemption. Why should we do something as suicidal as to release our film at a time when the competition is not only tough but impossible to cope with?” he added.

Haseena Parkar is a crime drama based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail.We hope the makers decide the release date of the film soon. The film was suppose to clash with Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi.