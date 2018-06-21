WHAT! Has Akshay Kumar Replaced Shah Rukh Khan In Salute & 1 Other YRF Film?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has recently wrapped up the most awaited film of 2018, Zero. The actor was in the US to shoot the climax of the film. It was being said that as soon SRK completes Zero, he will start shooting for Salute. But now reports suggest that Akshay Kumar has apparently replaced SRK in the film.

If reports are to be believed, Yash Raj Films had offered Khan two films and it seems he has rejected both the films.

The latest developments suggest that it is Akshay Kumar who will replace the Dilwale actor in both the films. Even the film Salute which was first offered to Aamir Khan, will now be done by Akshay and not SRK. Well, the official confirmation is still awaited. According to the reports, the Chak De! India director Shimit Amin was working on a periodic film, considering Shah Rukh Khan as the lead hero. But now, it will be played by Akshay Kumar. The story of this film was narrated to Khan but he rejected the film. It is being said that Akki has gave a nod for this project but nothing is confirmed for now.

Shah Rukh has denied quite a few films of YRF now. After the release of Zero which is slated to release in December this year, SRK has signed not a single film.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for his Independence Day release Gold and he will soon start shooting for Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4.