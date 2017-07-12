Jacqueline Fernandez who would be seen donning an action avatar in the film held a gun for the first time in A Gentleman.

A Gentleman is an action comedy that features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story revolves around the mistaken identity of Sidharth’s Sundar, Susheel character Gaurav and Risky character Rishi. Jacqueline would be playing the role of Kavya a girl who loves thrill and risk.

Sidharth Malhotra disclosed details about his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez’s action avatar. The actor revealed, “She has done some pretty cool action sequences in the film.”

Jacqueline is very excited about her action sequences. As we see in the trailer she is seen holding guns in both her hands and looks like she is ready to kick butts. The actress shared, “I have guns in both my hands and I go shooting. It was pretty impressive and yes, I was doing that for the first time.”

Giving some more insight into the action avatar of his leading lady, Sidharth said, “She did not even blink during the gunfire.” Praising the actress he added, “The hero or the heroine has to make sure that they look cool and in control of the guns when shooting and should not blink.”

The actors are paired opposite each other for the first time have been receiving huge appreciation for their chemistry.

The posters and trailers have built huge curiosity amongst the audience. The trailer has got the audience all the more excited to witness the action, comedy, romance, and thrill that the film would unfold.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.