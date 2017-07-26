The discussion of “Which is your all time favorite Bollywood comic film?” will never go unanswered without the mention of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s classic Andaz Andaz Apna. Yes, it was declared flop back when it released but it has gained the status of a cult classic over the years.

There were reports about remaking the film, director Rajkumar Santoshi confirming the development says the sequel is happening but it will not include the original Amar & Prem i.e. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

In his recent interview with DNA, Santoshi said, “I want to make a worthy successor. What other filmmakers do is en-cash on a successful film’s title, whether there is a story or not. I can’t cheat people with the title. The day I’m satisfied with the subject being the worthy successor, I will get on the floor with the movie,”

He also has a valid response to why he does not wants to cast both the superstars, “For humor, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20-year-old is chasing a girl. A 45-50-year-old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

In the interview, he was also asked his choice for the younger lot of who can replace the charm and magic created by Aamir & Salman decades ago. He replied, “There is Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan… They are all promising actors and they have the knack for comedy. I will pick up good talent for the film.”

No one has ever said Andaz Apna Apna is a bad film and we all are waiting for the sequel. Is there anyone in the Bollywood who can recreate the goofiness Salman Khan did or the charming wackiness Aamir Khan achieved? We can just wait and watch. Who according to you could be this era’s Amar and Prem, do let us know in the comment section below?