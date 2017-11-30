WHAT! Akshay Kumar’s Kesari To Have Action Choreographer Lawrence Woodward

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced his next project which is a collaboration with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. The film is titled Kesari which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay is all set to do his comeback with a heavy duty action and will be a cheer up for his die-hard fans. According to the recent reports, Lawrence Woodward has been signed as to choreograph the action sequence of the movie titled Kesari. Lawrence is very well known for his earlier work which he did in the Hollywood movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge.

A source informed the tabloid, “Lawrence has already met the makers on his last visit to Mumbai and will be returning in December to start prep with Akshay. Kesari is heavy on action and Lawrence will be training the actor in sword-fighting besides rehearsing for other action sequences, which also includes hand-to-hand combat.”

He further added, “They start shooting from the first week of January in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Wai, a town in Satara district where huge sets of the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts, as well as a village, will be erected and then later at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.”

Trending

The movie is based on The Battle Of Saragarhi which is one of the most epic last stands in the history of war. It’s about 21 Sikhs facing an army of 1000s of men. The said war occurred on September 12, 1897 in Saragarhi in Tirah region of North-West Frontier Province, which is now in Pakistan.

Akshay before Kesari will also be seen in Gold & Padman. The Patiala shooting schedule of Gold concluded recently.

The movie Kesari will feature Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The movie will be directed by Anurag Singh and will be co-produced by Kumar and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie is all set to go on the floors early next year and will hit screens in 2019.