With the Baahubali films shattering box office records, all eyes are on Shankar’s 2.0. The sequel to Enthiran/Robot will feature Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and is expected to be one of the biggest openers of 2018. The buzz around the film has hit the sky limit. With so much positivity, Zee bought the satellite rights for all three versions (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil) of the film for a whopping price of 110 crores.

The makers have also sold the theatrical rights of the movie at a price of 80 crores. So for the satellite rights, With 80 crore from the theatrical rights for the Hindi version alone means the producers have already recovered around 200 crore of their investment.

According to a report in DNA, a source informed about the deal, Needless to say, the makers of 2.0 were trying to cash in on the box-office precedent set by Baahubali 2. Says a source from the trade, “2.0 makers wanted over Rs 100 crore. But the distributors weren’t too keen on paying the exorbitant amount because that would make the film risky.”

After several rounds of negotiations, the deal is almost closed now. The 2.0 team has agreed to sell their Hindi theatrical rights for Rs 80 crore. “The exhibitors are sure that they won’t lose money on the price, since Akshay’s presence will give it a pan-India reach,” states the source.

2.0 has been shot in 3D and it cost around 350 crores, which means it is the costliest film ever made in India. Apart from Rajini sir, this film also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in a lead role. In this film, Akshay will essay a negative role and it is his first Tamil debut.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, the music of this film is being helmed by A. R. Rahman. It is releasing in 15 different languages across the world.