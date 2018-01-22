WHAAATTTT!! Shah Rukh Khan Is Planning His Fourth Baby?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the news for his talk show Ted Talk India. Many well-known people have shared their life experiences on his show on Star Plus. Recently, during the shoot of his show, Shah Rukh Khan revealed about planning his fourth child.

The actor is known for being the cool dad who keeps posting photos with his children on social media. Now a report in India.com says that the actor accepted that he wants to have a fourth child.

Well, while shooting for the recent episode of Ted Talks, SRK was asked to pronounce Akansha and for this, the actor had to give multiple retakes. While this was on, the Shah Rukh said, “I am fumbling with this name a lot and it’s really embarrassing because this never happens to me. I think I’m going to have a 4th kid very soon and I’m going to name her Akanksha.”

Well, we are already going gaga over his youngest son Abram who is often spotted with his sister Suhana. We hope SRK is serious about having another kid because we can’t stop wondering about it.

Trending

On the professional front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal star is busy filming for Aanand L. Rai’s ambitious project Zero. The film features Khan as a vertically challenged man. It will be a Jab Tak Hai Jaan reunion of sorts on screen as Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma also star in the movie alongside King Khan.

King Khan was recently awarded an honour at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards, in an earlier statement he had spoken about this, In an earlier statement, Shah Rukh said: “I consider my work with these heroic and beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity and purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies and reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion.”