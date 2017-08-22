The Kapoor Sisters- Kareena and Karisma are known for sharing an amazing bond. The two never fail to create headlines, whether it’s for their luxury lunches or parties! While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elegance never fails to impress, Karisma Kapoor still wears that 90s charm which made her one of the reigning queens of her time.

Recently, Karisma uploaded a picture and a boomerang and captioned it “ Amazing Day At Work With Sis”. Well, this definitely means the two worked for a project together. Apparently, the shoot was for a brand endorsement.

Take a look :

Fun day at work 💕#sistersforever👭#loveyou A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

The duo makes onlookers skip a heartbeat with their ethereal beauty. After getting this sneak peek into their project together, we cannot wait to watch the commercial already. We are sure it’s going to be something amazing and beautiful, of course!

Kareena looks fitter than ever, the new mommy in town is back in shape. While for the brand shoot she was seen wearing a pastel pink off-shoulder dress whereas Karisma looked chic in a sky blue cold shoulder dress.

Trending :

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy prepping up for her comeback movie Veere Di Wedding after giving birth to Taimur. The actor was spotted having a script reading session with the team of the film including actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and producer Rhea Kapoor.

Talking about her role in the movie in an earlier interview with a daily, Kareena was quoted as saying, “I’m possessive about my friends and this film reflects that side of me. It’s the story of four girls who attend my wedding and all the dhamaal that it involves. It showcases women and their emotions. It’s the right time to do this kind of film.”