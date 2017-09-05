“I am the stupid common man” Naseeruddin Shah’s this powerful dialogue from A Wednesday still resonates that empty part of our hearts – the part which this film tried to fill with its affectual (influencing feelings or emotions) message.

A Wednesday released on this same date, 9 years ago. The irony will have a great smile as the film released on Teachers’ Day. Cinema is the best teacher! Little did we know, this film would fill our lives with teachings even a person would have found hard to explain. Let’s look at 5 of those many things A Wednesday taught us-

1. A common man can do ANYTHING!



“I am just the stupid common man wanting to clean his house”

Naseeruddin Shah, who remained unnamed throughout the process of the film taught us how a common man has the ability to do anything he wants. Executing a plan to kill 4 terrorists who were responsible for a train blast – sounds a mission of some top-notch Intelligence Agency but Naseeruddin’s character proved how the stupid common man could stand up against anything.

2. Religion Is Not The Culprit, People Are



“Insaan naam mein mazhab dhund leta hai”

The film ends with the climax as powerful as the film. After playing head to head for the whole film, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah finally meet in the end. It was not the usual cop-thug meeting. Anupam Kher, deep down his heart, knew this was the man he is looking for but he didn’t do anything. Somewhere he was aware what Naseeruddin’s character did was need of the hour. Naseeruddin’s character was kept unnamed because whenever something happens religion is blamed not the people.

3.Shadiness Exists, Someone Has To Stand Up



“Don’t adjust, fight!”

A Wednesday is a mirror to all the corrupt activities which could happen in a Government. Naseeruddin Shah, in the movie, explains how – when Government fails to fulfill its duty someone has to stand up to take the responsibility. Excellently framed in the dialogue, “Aapke ghar mein cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore Sahab? Aap usko paalte nahi, maarte hai.” So we all have to accept the fact that shadiness exists, we just have to accept and fight, not adjust.

Trending :

4. Don’t Wait For Your Close One To Get Harmed



“We are resilient by force not by choice”

The movie brilliantly exhibits the relation between Naseeruddin Shah and the guy who got killed in the train blast. He neither was his family nor his friend, he was just a guy who met Naseeruddin daily in the train. “Mujhe us din ka intezaae karna chahiye, jab mera koi apna bewajah is tarah ki zaleel maut mare?” These are the lines which still tear our heart out to stand up and fight the wrong happenings.

5. Put Your Anger In The Right Direction

“I am just replying on A Wednesday”

What Naseeruddin Shah did in the film was a work of fiction, but it surely will infuse one thing in your mind – to put your anger in the right direction. We get angry for silly things but how, in the film, Shah’s character swallows and spit out his anger with force in the right direction. This is the best thing, cinema can explain through its medium.