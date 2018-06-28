Wedding Celebrations Continue For Shweta Tripathi & Chaitanya Sharma Aka SlowCheeta!

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with her rapper boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma, aka Slow Cheeta, tomorrow in a private ceremony in Goa.

But that did not stop the couple from throwing a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in Mumbai last night.

The pre-wedding bash saw both Shweta and Cheeta’s friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance. Amongst those who attended the couple’s celebration were directors Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Soon after Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal too were seen at the party joining the couple for the celebration.

Shweta looked gorgeous in a custom made SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The couple danced the night away with their guests.

The “Masaan” and “Haraamkhor” actress had a mehendi ceremony at the rapper’s house on Tuesday. Shweta wore a yellow mid-length dress as she sat down to get her bridal mehendi.

The henna design she chose was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story.

On her right hand, Shweta has a roller-coaster made as that’s where her beau had asked her out when they first started dating. On her left hand, she got a plane made as their love story began on a flight. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it. There are also theatre masks representing the place where they first met and their love common love for the stage and acting.

“There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab as I am Cancerian, there’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses, a starfish and bride and groom figurines.

“I love lotus, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance all over,” Shweta said of her unconventional mehendi.