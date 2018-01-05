Wedding Alert! After Virat And Anushka, Here Is Another Celebrity Couple Who Are Getting Hitched Soon

Wedding Alert! B-town is still abuzz with the gossips and juicy details from the much talked about wedding in the town of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Following their footsteps here is another couple who might get hitched soon. We are talking about none other than fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja.

As per Mumbai Mirror, they are getting married in April this year. A source close to the couple revealed the details about the wedding, “April it is and in Jodhpur. Sonam and Anand will marry this summer in what is going to be a small, private wedding with 300 odd guests. Although the couple has warded off all rumours about getting married saying celebrity watchers were mistaking the family’s preparations for her cousin Mohit Marwah’s upcoming wedding for her own nuptials but they can barely hide it any longer.”

Earlier Sonam Kapoor had expressed her opinion about her idea of marriage, she said, “The best part has to be the coming together of friends and families under one roof to celebrate. I also love how couples write passages or vows for one another and read them out… I think it’s really meaningful and beautiful. Besides that, I love everything about Shringar and mehandi, along with all the games that one plays during different ceremonies. In fact, my role models for a picture perfect marriage are my parents. I have always modelled them as an ideal couple and learnt from them that best friends make the best couples. More than that, I also have learnt that wedding is not as important as a successful marriage.” Sonam also mentioned her definition of a bride as she concluded “A happy bride is the best bride. I think someone who’s happy and excited to start her new life is always a quintessential bride.”

We will be in wait of an official announcement. Meanwhile, keep checking this space for updates about the latest developments about their wedding.