Contest to decide title of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic: Rajkumar Hirani

Noted Hindi film director Rajkumar Hirani on Friday said that he will organise a contest to finalise the title of his untitled biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Hirani said: “The title of the biopic on Sanjay Dutt has not been decided yet. We will keep a contest and the person whose suggested title we like will be awarded.”

The “PK” helmer, who is in Bhopal to shoot for the film, was talking to the media in the presence of the film’s crew producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, screenwriter Abhijat Joshi and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who essays Dutt in the film.

Hirani said that he went to Sanjay Dutt with his film “Munna Bhai 2“, but when he heard the story of his life, he decided that a biopic could be made on him.

“The story has an essence of father-son relationship. We talked to Sanjay Dutt and got a 200-hour recording about his life. As we didn’t want to make a one-sided film, we went ahead and talked to all his relatives, family members, acquaintances and journalists before proceeding with the film.”

He added that Sanjay Dutt, who has rarely been seen crying in real life, cried several times during the shoot of the film.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said: “The film is entertaining, moralistic and family-oriented. The rough cut of the film is better than ‘3 Idiots‘.”

Ranbir said that while playing Dutt, he realised that one would have to be born a hundred times to live as many shades of life as much as Sanjay has.

“I had to prepare very hard for the character as such roles don’t come your very often,” the “Rockstar” actor added.

Dutt Biopic also features Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.