Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Secret Superstar portrays the life of a teenage girl and her struggles while she fulfills her dreams. The film essentially is based on the life of a teenager, however, has a wider scope and is a must watch for everyone.

The production house has time and again provided content driven films that not only stimulate the mind but also evoke thoughts. The films like Taare Zameen Par and Dangal not only entertained us but also delivered a social message.

With Secret Superstar Aamir Khan Productions is all set to present another mind bending tale which pleases not only a particular age group but the entire family. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan said, “I think as creative people we can make more films for children. We make very less films for the kids, also for the teenagers and we should make more films for this age group. And this is one film that is for youngsters, age group between 12 and 18. But it isn’t restricted to that particular age group. This is a family film, even small kids will like it and even older people will enjoy it. I think it’s a family film and has a much wider scope.”

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The trailer of the film hits the chord with every creative mind and has received a great response raising the anticipation for the film. The songs ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ and ‘Meri Pyaari Mummy’ provide further insights into the life of Insia.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.