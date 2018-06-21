We Know Who Taught Salman Khan To Do Boom Floss – Deets Inside!

Salman Khan & team is preparing for the Dabangg Reloaded tour. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Dheva, Manish Paul and Guru Randhawa have started the practice in full swing.

Now, if you guys remember the press conference that Salman had kept for the tour, he had taken the Boom Floss challenge. A Vancouver kid had requested Salman to do so and he was totally up for it.

The video went viral and fans went crazy looking at Sallu dancing so cutely:

The kid, Abir Matta has shared his experience and joy of how he asked Salman to take up the challenge. In an interview with Vancouver sun, he said, “I wanted to see how he does it because he’s my favourite,”

Matta is a dancer since the age of 4. His motto asking Salman to take up the challenge was to help him let go of frustration, “It helps me think sometimes. When I’m frustrated, I do the Boom Floss and it helps me calm down, I thought, when Salman Khan is frustrated, he can do it.” he said.

Furthermore, the kid even revealed how Salman’s a fast learner, “I feel he was trying his best, he was focusing and looking closely, how I was doing it. Then he got messed up a little and then he got it.” Matta told Postmedia.

Abir Matta’s mom also spoke to the daily and expressed how exciting it was to see his son on screen, “I’ve been receiving calls from friends and family in India saying the video is playing on the news and music channels, I’m very excited for Abir … I’m also very proud that he was so confident in front of the celebs, teaching his dance steps to Salman.”

Dabangg Reloaded will be will be a 9 city tour and it will start from tomorrow i.e 22nd June in Atlanta and will end on 8th July in Toronto.