Shah Rukh Khan is back! Yes, as you all know we were eagerly waiting for the title of SRK’s new movie and guess what, the makers are all set to announce it today at 5 pm. The movie is set to be a dwarf film. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The movie is slated to release on Christmas 2018. Shah Rukh will be seen as a dwarf. Also, it is being touted as Shah Rukh’s costliest film so far since it will require a good amount of VFX. The movie will be directed by Aanand L Rai.

Look’s like King Khan has his New Year’s Day treat ready for his fans. The movie, which will see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar.

#BreakingNews: Are you ready? Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai to announce the title of their upcoming film tomorrow [1 Jan 2018]… Time: 5 pm… #Kal5BajeSRK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2017

Shah Rukh and Rai engaged in banter over the pending announcement on Twitter. The actor asked the filmmaker about when should the title be announced, and they reached a conclusion to give it out to the fans at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The banter unfolded with a series of sketched images of Shah Rukh and Rai, who have collaborated for the first time for this project.

Are you excited for the name of the film? Show us your excitement by guessing the name in the comments section!