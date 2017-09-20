There is a lot of hype around Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Judwaa 2, the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan will see Varun Dhawan in a double role. Varun will be reprising the role of Prem and Raja in this film.

Recently, Varun made a revelation on Instagram, he revealed that Tabu had contributed her voice in the original Judwaa!

The 30-year-old actor shared a picture with Tabu and wrote, “A week ago I ran into the very beautiful Tabu who was also part of the original Judwaa. She had dubbed for Ramba. So many stories get lost in time. There were so many who were part of the original Judwaa and are responsible for judwaa2 returning to the big screens 20 years later.(sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

This time around Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While the trailer promises to be a nasal entertainer, only time will tell if Judwaa 2 has been able to live up to the hype.

The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Judwaa 2 will be the 43rd film to be directed by David Dhawan. The two most popular and iconic songs from the original film have been retained in the remake. Varun, Jacqueline, and Taapsee will be seen dancing to Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.