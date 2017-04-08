Excited About National Award Win For ’24’: Suriya

Actor Suriya on Friday said he is really excited about the National Awards for his critically acclaimed Tamil science fiction action thriller “24“, which pocketed two awards at the 64th National Film Awards.

“24” won awards for Best Production Design for Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty and Best Cinematography for Tirru.

“The entire ’24’ team is excited about the National Award win. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire National Award jury,” Suriya said in a video message.

The actor played dual roles in the film, directed by Vikram Kumar.

He went on to add that “24” was an ambitious project and this honour makes it even more special.

“This recognition to Tirru, Amit and Subrata is for all the great work they have been doing over the years. It’s also encouraging for us to keep pushing the envelope with such projects,” he said.

National Award Came As A Surprise: Satish Vegesna

The National Award for Telugu family drama “Shatamanam Bhavati” came as a pleasant surprise, says the film’s director Satish Vegesna.

The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday.

“Shatamanam Bhavati” won the Best Popular Film Award for wholesome entertainment.

“When I got a call from my production team, I thought they were joking. We didn’t expect a National Award, and it came as a pleasant surprise. I need to thank my producer for having faith in me and backing this project,” Vegesna told IANS.

A runaway hit at the box office, “Shatamanam Bhavati” released this year for Sankranti, though it was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) last year.

The film stars Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Naresh in the lead roles.

The film, produced by Dil Raju, was about the relationship dynamics between a NRI grandson (Sharwanand) and his grandfather (Prakash Raj).

National Award Win Is Unbelievable: Rohit Vaid

Rohit Vaid, whose maiden directorial venture “Mahayoddha Rama” won the Best Animation Film honour at the 64th National Film Awards, says its an “unbelievable” moment for him.

The winners of the 64th National Film Awards were announced here on Friday.

“When something like this happens, you are only confused and thankful. It starts with confusion, then thanking everyone, and later on, you retrospect all the things that went into making of the film. It really is unbelievable,” Vaid told IANS.

Vaid said the film was supposed to be released in 2009, but “there was some problem with Pixion — which was doing bits of the production” for the movie.

“Our logic was to tell Ramayana in a different way with a bit of creative liberty. We used Ravana as the 20th century villain. We have told the story with a lot of VFX (visual effects) and action. The idea was to retell the story to today’s youth,” he said.

“Mahayoddha Rama“, which released in November last year, featured voices of actors like Gulshan Grover, Kunal Kapoor and Mukesh Rishi among others.

“We are delighted that our efforts have got such a prestigious recognition. I am truly humbled and this recognition stands testament for all the hard work put in by the team. I would like to thank the jury for this honour,” said Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Pictures Pvt Ltd, which backed the film.