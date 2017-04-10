Watch: Sonakshi Sinha spreads her Noor over India’s Rising Stars

Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her upcoming flick Noor which is scheduled to hit theatres in another couple of weeks. The actress was seen on the sets of Singing Reality Show Rising Stars, where she exhibited her singing prowess and won the hearts of the audience.

She also shook a leg on the song Move Your Lakk from the film along with Diljit Dosanjh, who is also one of the judges of the show and who has crooned the song from the film.

Sonakshi looked cute in a black jumpsuit teamed up with a peach coloured asymmetrical long overcoat while Diljit sported a blue-white horizontal striped t-shirt, white pants and a yellow turban.

Check out the video right here:

The other judges of the show Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur and a few of the contestants also joined Sonakshi and Diljit while they were grooving to the beats of the peppy dance number.

Sonakshi is donning a journalist’s hat for her upcoming movie Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy. The movie is inspired by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! Noor also stars Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra is all set to hit the silver screens on 21st April.

Post Noor, the actress will be seen in a remake of the film Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, who made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010, is also preparing for Salman’s Da-Bangg tour. Also joining the superstar in this extravaganza will be Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Badshah, Daisy Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, TV host Maniesh Paul and others. The stars will rock the dance floor in Kuala Lumpur on 14th April, in Hong Kong on the 16th and in New Zealand & Auckland on 21st April 2017.