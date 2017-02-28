Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional After Bagging 4th Yash Chopra Award

We have seen Gaurav Chandna cry, we have seen Charlie cry, we have seen Kabir Khan cry and we have seen Devdas Mukherjee cry…but these are merely characters essayed by the great actor Shah Rukh Khan. How many of us have seen the superstar getting emotional in his real life?

Mumbai stood witness to such a moment on Saturday when SRK was conferred with the 4th Yash Chopra Memorial Award. The superstar was presented the honour by Rekha after which he delivered a speech recalling his various experiences of working with the late filmmaker and reminiscing beautiful memories.

Watch SRK being felicitated with the award and listen to his full speech here:

Describing the evening as one of the best evenings of his life, SRK said that bagging the honour was an ‘extremely emotional moment’ for him. The Raees actor credited Yash Chopra for single-handedly creating his career and described the legendary filmmaker as ‘one of the most creative and simplest human beings’ he has ever met and a ‘kind-hearted soul’.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in some of the most famous and successful films of the late filmmaker like Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and his last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan.