Watch Out For Hrithik Roshan’s Revenge in Super 30!

The shooting of Super 30 has almost been wrapped up and Hrithik Roshan will soon start filming for his mega-budget action entertainer with YRF that also stars Tiger Shroff in lead. Apart from a few patch-work sequences, major chunk of Super 30 has already been shot and the team at Phantom is extremely confident taking the content of the film.

A source reveals that there are a lot of facets in Super 30 which will be unveiled as the film nears the release. The screenplay has a strong element of “REVENGE” that would keep the audience invested in the film through-out. The source further added that the film has a template similar to Dangal and is a roller-coaster ride of humour and emotions backed by strong performance the entire cast.

“The film features Hrithik Roshan in a totally De-Glam avatar. He has gone through a total image maker-over in the film, and the audience would be shocked to see his look once the promotions officially begin. He has shed his larger than life superstar like body language for the film and this is indeed a never seen before avatar for him,” added the source.

The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to hit the big screen during the Republic Day weekend. Super 30 will be Hrithik’s first release in two years after Kaabil.