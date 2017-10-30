We all know that the gorgeous Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are the new BFFs in the industry. Apart from being successful actresses, both of them also happen to be fitness freaks.

We have always seen that both Katrina and Alia post their workout videos on the social media accounts.

So recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress posted a workout video where she is being super strict with her BFF Alia. In the video, we can see the Dear Zindagi actress is rigorously training and doing some squat exercise. Katrina captioned the video as, “This is what happens when @yasminkarachiwala doesn’t show up ….. you’re doing good @aliaabhatt …. don’t worry only 300 more squats …. #whatarefriendsfor #gymlife.”

We can see Katrina is motivating Alia in the video, whereas Alia is having a tough time to do the squats. Well, this is not the first time the duo has been working out together.

On the work front, Alia recently wrapped up the shooting of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which also stars Vicky Kaushal. She will soon start shooting for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. It will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and it will be released in 2019.

Katrina too recently wrapped up shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan. She also has Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.