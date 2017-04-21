Watch: Karan Johar Speak About His Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan

Last year producer-director Karan Johar, ended his long-standing friendship with actress Kajol. Not just this there were reports that he even had a fall-out with Shah Rukh Khan. But according to reports later things got sorted between the two.

In a recent event, Karan was asked about his fallout with Kajol and SRK. To which Karan said, “Like any close relationship, there is so much love in that relationship”. He considers it a minor bump in their friendship.

Check out his full confession right here.

Karan Johar said he felt "spineless and vulnerable" after being forced to apologise for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Part 2) Posted by The Quint on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

In his book An Unsuitable Boy, Karan wrote “Shah Rukh is a very possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him. After I made the film without him, he didn’t give me that paternal or fraternal feeling that I had from him otherwise. I think we were two hurt friends for no reason.” So how did the patch up happen? Well, Piku’s success party is the answer to that. Karan writes, “I hugged him instinctively and said, ‘I’ve missed you’. And he said, ‘You’ve no idea how much I’ve missed you’. We had this moment.”

On the work front, after the success of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Karan is now gearing up for the release of magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Karan in an event said “April will witness the biggest movie event ever as the two parts in the Baahubali franchise will release within a span of two weeks. He also said, “Baahubali: The Conclusion” is going to be “bigger” and “grander”.”

Baahubali: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across the India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema. The film will be showcased in the IMAX format for better watching experience. The film is scheduled for release on April 28.