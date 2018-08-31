WATCH: Dangal Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra Are All Crazy & Carefree In This Video!

Dangal actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are all for breaks in their otherwise fast-paced lives.

Both the actresses, brand ambassadors of Kitkat, feature in its new campaign Karo jo karna hai, break mein banta hai, which reiterates the importance of breaks in people’s lives and encourages them to not have fear of judgements during breaks.

Fatima said in a statement: “Even as actors, expectations and judgements surround us and we constantly try to balance our lives between what we like and what others ask us to do. This campaign is a refreshing reminder to have fun and be ourselves at least in our breaks.”

Sanya said: “Today’s lives are fast-paced and everyone needs a break.”

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, while Sanya has been cast in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.