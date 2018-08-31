Dangal actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are all for breaks in their otherwise fast-paced lives.

Both the actresses, brand ambassadors of Kitkat, feature in its new campaign Karo jo karna hai, break mein banta hai, which reiterates the importance of breaks in people’s lives and encourages them to not have fear of judgements during breaks.

Fatima, Sanya all for carefree, fun breaks
WATCH: Dangal Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra Are All Crazy & Carefree In This Video!

Fatima said in a statement: “Even as actors, expectations and judgements surround us and we constantly try to balance our lives between what we like and what others ask us to do. This campaign is a refreshing reminder to have fun and be ourselves at least in our breaks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You are right, cutie @sanyamalhotra_ 😊Break lena koi hamse seekhe!! What do you think of These?!

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Going Bindass in Europe😊😊😊 Can’t believe the things @sanyamalhotra_ makes me do sometimes!!!

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Sanya said: “Today’s lives are fast-paced and everyone needs a break.”

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, while Sanya has been cast in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here