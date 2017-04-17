Salman Khan’s much-awaited Da-Bangg Tour has official kick started last night in Hong Kong. While we knew that the official tour members – Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul, Elli Avram, Daisy Shah, to everyone’s surprise, Akshay Kumar made a grand entry in the concert.

Although Akshay had arrived in the morning, he was rehearsing the whole time. Thankfully, his pictures and videos were not leaked on social media to avoid killing the suspense. Akshay made a entry on a bike and was seen performing his famous songs Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

He was even seen sharing the stage with singer Sukhbir Singh. Sikhbir shared the picture and video on his social networking handle saying, “With the Khiladi of #Bollywood, @akshaykumar! #PerfomanceDiaries #LoveWhatIDo #HongKong #DabbangShow #giglife #IshqTeraTadpave #Ohohoho.”

Check out the pictures and videos from the tour here:

Short Clip: Crowd is going crazy while @akshaykumar sir performing at #DaBanggTour in HongKong. pic.twitter.com/2OoTRQmoa6 — ❤ KHILADI GROUP ❤ (@AkshaySolapurFC) April 16, 2017

@akshaykumar what great surprise Sir. You made my day. Cant believe i got to see you. Wonderful night. Thank you Sir #akkiisthebest pic.twitter.com/cMGScZb5di — Wasif Ali (@wasiffali) April 16, 2017

Akshay will not be heading to Auckland, Sydney, and Melbourne along with the others.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is having three films in the pipeline for this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar which will release on 11th August. The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.

He also has 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens during Diwali and Pad Man opposite Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

While in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which include Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.