Adah Sharma’s Famous Commando 2 Dialogue “Hoton Pe Chapka Dungy”

Actress Adah Sharma who will be next seen in Commando 2 along with Vidyut Jamwal is busy promoting the film currently. In the recently released trailer of the film, she is seen mouthing a rather quirky dialogue that has taken everyones attention.

During her recent interview with us, we asked her to enact her punchline, she happily obliged us with it.

She is seen saying the film dialogue in an impeccable Hyderabadi accent here.

Check out the video here:

Commando 2 has been directed by Deven Bhojani and is slated to hit the theaters on 3rd March, 2017.