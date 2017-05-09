Was amazing to work with Akshay, says Sana Khaan

Actress Sana Khaan, who will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“, says it was an amazing experience for her to work with actor Akshay Kumar.

“I don’t even think Akshay needs to be described by anyone. He is working and giving the best to the industry for the last 25 years… I can only say that the experience was amazing,” Sana told IANS.

Talking about her role in the film, Sana said: “I am only doing a special appearance to be precise… It’s a village character and I am glad they thought of me in that look.”

“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” also features Bhumi Pednekar.

Sana has lent her support to designer Ritu Seksaria, who has set a week-long discount sale at her store Vyoum. The proceeds from this event will go towards Angel Xpress Foundation, an NGO for underprivileged children.

It was earlier said that the film was based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the film’s dialogue writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal told IANS that the movie was conceptualised much before Modi became the PM.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is presently shooting for his next, Padman with Sonam Kapoor. The film is being produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Radhika Apte in a key role. Padman is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is known as India’s Menstruation Man. Directed by R. Balki, the film is inspired by Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.