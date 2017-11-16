From Wanted To Dabangg: Which Is Your Favourite Entry Scene Of Salman Khan?

Apart from being called as Blockbuster Khan of Bollywood, Salman Khan is also known to have some of the best entry scenes in his films.

1. Kick

Rescuing a friend in a three-wheeler bike, Devi Lal Singh meets Shaina as pieces of shiny decorative paper flew in the air. With the music of Jumme Ki Raat playing in the background the scene got elevated to another level. This is considered to be one of the many amazing entrances of Salman Khan.

2. Wanted

“Naam puchke maar khaayega kya?” Salman Khan roars in the entry scene of Wanted. Radhe is Salman’s one of the most loved characters of all time. Wanted, in a way, revived the career of Salman Khan taking him to the unprecedented heights.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

It happens very rarely when Salman Khan enters in a song but when you have a song like Selfie Le Le, why not? Wearing his famous Hanuman Gada’s pendant, Salman Khan enters while dancing on the song. Without any dialogue, the entry had an equal impact making it one of Salman’s best.

4. Bodyguard

Considered as Salman Khan’s best, Bodyguard’s entry scene is full of swag and style. With the title song, Salman Khan enters amassing numerous seetis and taalis from the crowd. Flexing his muscles as the crowd goes mad, I personally never has seen such frenzy on an entry scene of anyone before.

5.Dabangg

Salman Khan has always maintained his image of playing larger than life roles in his movies. Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg is something on Salman could have pulled it off. “Abhi nahlaya hai, ab sabko dhounga,” beating the goons while wearing his crisp Police uniform and shiny aviators.

Yes, Ek Tha Tiger also has a wonderful entry scene but if we have to choose 5 of the best, above are the choices. What is your favourite of them all? Vote your opinion and do let us know your new additions in the comments section below.