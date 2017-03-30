Want To Get Anushka Sharma’s Latest Airport Look? Check This!

Anushka Sharma is quickly becoming the style icon for most girls today. Her casual yet chic look has inspired many. Even when it comes to her films, we have seen the actress look stunning in the indo-western avatar in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka chose a blend of traditional and contemporary look for her character, Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Since her character hailed from Lucknow, she donned the city’s traditional Chikan Kari kurtas, teamed with ripped denim. Anushka stole the show with her bridal avatar! The actress looked ethereal in a 17 kg heavy bridal ensemble, which has shades of red, peach and pink.

Recently, we spotted her at the airport looking all classy. She had teamed up a casual tee along with a pair of denims and white sneakers.

Considering airport fashion has become a big thing today, we find more and more actresses upping their style quotient when it comes to travel.

Anushka was last in Phillauri which is currently doing a decent business at the box office. Praises have come in for Anushka’s friendly ghost character Shashi and also Anshai Lal’s direction from the film fraternity too. Anushka will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to hit the theaters in August. This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” (2008) and “Jab T

ak Hai Jaan” (2012).

Check out Anushka Sharma’s latest airport look here:

Here’s What You Need To Get Anushka’s Look:

Light Blue Straight Fit Jeans

Pocket Friendly Quotient: Good!

Pricing Range: Rs.1500-2000

Where To Find: Ajio

Reflective Sunglasses

Pocket Friendly Quotient: Cheap!

Where To Find: Coolwinks, Lenskart or Colaba Causeway

White Oversized T-shirt

Pocket Friendly Quotient: Cheap To Medium Range (Brand Dependent)

Where To Find: Koovs, Stalk Buy Love, FabAlley (Street shopping always a welcome)

White Sneakers

Pocket Friendly Quotient: Good!

Pricing Range: Rs. 899 -1000

Where To Find: KOOVS

All prepped up to get the new look? Tell us if you get it right!