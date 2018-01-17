Wanna Know About Mouni Roy’s Character In Brahmastra? Do Scroll Down!

Naagin actress Mouni Roy is having the best phase of her life, we must say! The beautiful TV actress as we know is all set to make her debut in Bollywood through Akshay Kumar’s Gold and also has Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra in her kitty. Mouni will be seen in an eminent role along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan in the fantasy drama Brahmastra.

If rumours are to be believed Mouni Roy will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as a superhero romancing Alia Bhatt in the film. The love story at its core, Brahmastra has a lot of plot twists and sci-fi elements added to it, which combined together makes for a much-awaited film for the viewers.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role but we are still to get any details about his character. Ranbir and Alia are working really hard for their character in the film and were recently caught on camera training for stunts in Israel. They have been constantly sitting for narrations. Karan Johar, the producer of Brahmastra revealed about the film going on floors in February and will hit the theatres next year.

We will be in wait to see Mouni playing a grey character on the silver screen. Now that Mouni is sharing screen space with gems of Bollywood industry, we are pretty sure that she has a long way to go in Bollywood. Are you excited about Mouni’s role in Brahmastra?