Cinestaan Film Company will launch its much-anticipated new production, Kaalakaandi’s teaser today (13th July 2017).

Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film Delhi Belly, promises to take you on another roller-coaster ride with his directorial debut. Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam in a special appearance.

Kaalakaandi is a thrilling dark comedy that features the story of six characters from different walks of life. The different walks of life are urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

A raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night in Mumbai. The film is all set to release on September 8th, 2017.

Saif said, “Kaalakaandi is a film I’m so happy to be a part of. It’s a cross-section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night.”

According to a source in the know of developments, the script was written specifically with Saif in mind. It took over two years before the script finally got to the actor.

“Akshat has written and directed this unique movie … and he is probably the only voice who tells it exactly like it actually is. Mumbai is a crazy, beautiful city and he has captured it perfectly in this very fun and very moving film.”

Meanwhile, Saif will join Karan Johar to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York next month. IIFA will be taking place at the MetLife Stadium, New York on July 14 and 15.