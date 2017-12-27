Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office. In just 6 days it has already crossed 150 crore benchmark. Salman did it again. Tiger Zinda Hai turned out to be a massive opener at the box office with 34.10 crores coming on the very first day of the release. This movie has already challenged quite a few of his own films when it comes to the box office collections. Tiger Zinda Hai is definitely a Christmas and New Year treats for his fans.

Talking about Salman’s earlier films, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo managed to enter the 200 crore Club while Ek Tha Tiger fell short by just 1 crore. On the other hand, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan marched straight into the 300 crore Club. Now it has to be seen where does Tiger Zinda Hai land up.

With no big releases until Padman i.e. 26th of next month Tiger Zinda Hai has a clear coast to do blockbuster business. Directed by Ali Abbas Mastan Tiger Zinda Hai is about a rescue operation, led by agents from India and Pakistan, to save 25 Indian nurses abducted by terrorist forces in Iraq.

Like its earlier movie Ek Tha Tiger the central characters Zoya and Tiger remain the same. It will be interesting to see if this Salman film can break the record of his own films Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan which went on to enter the 300 crore club and if so how long will that take.