Vote! Will Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai End The Box-Office Hunger?

The year 2017, so far has not been the best year of Bollywood in terms of box office numbers. Though Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again gave some relief and happiness to the industry.

With big films like Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal getting tanked at the box office, everyone had their eyes on the two big releases of the year- Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai.

But all the expectations were devastated as the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been deferred by the members of Karni Sena and Rajput community as they have accused Bhansali of distorting the historical facts in the film.

We don’t know when this Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer will see the light of the day. The officials had issued a statement regarding the delay in the release which read, “The studio behind Padmavati has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted filmmakers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in Padmavati that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe.” Everyone who was expecting December to be huge and grand were really disappointed by the decision.

Soon after Padmavati got delayed, many films like Tera Intezaar, Firangi, Fukrey Returns to name a few reshuffled their release dates. After so much of hustle-bustle, audiences have got confused and are unable to figure out which film releases when!

All this confusion has become Tiger Zinda Hai’s added advantage. Now, all the eyeballs are on this Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer which is all set to roar on December 22. The good thing is that Salman and Katrina’s pair is adored by the fans and now that they are coming together on-screen after five long years, it will definitely be profitable for the film.

Being a solo release and the sequel to the hit film, Ek Tha Tiger, Salman’s film will attract a large number of eyeballs which will create havoc at the BO. We think that after having a dull year all this long, Bhai’s Tiger Zinda Hai will brighten up the dull phase of the industry. What do you guys think about it? Vote and let us know in the comments section below.