Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s debut film, Student of the Year had garnered a lot of appreciation from the audiences. Karan Johar’s three new students lived up to the expectations and the reactions that the film got was overwhelming! Now, KJo has planned to take this franchise forward and make the second instalment of SOTY.

The makers recently announced Tiger Shroff as a lead actor in Student of the Year 2. But the search for a leading lady is still on! According to the reports, names of Tiger’s alleged girlfriend Disha Patani and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey are creating a buzz in the town. Here are some names that we think can make a good pair with Tiger in Student of the Year 2. Have a look:

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the industry today. Her role in the debut film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was minimal but still, she managed to leave a mark with her beautiful smile and subtle acting. Ever since, Disha has entered the industry, the rumours are rife about her relationship with Tiger Shroff. Though, the duo has not confirmed anything yet. Even the paparazzi have caught them at several places hanging out together. After coming together in a music video, both Tiger and Disha are now all set to showcase their sizzling chemistry in Baaghi 2. Also, it is being speculated that Disha might also star in SOTY 2 as fans love to see Tiger & Disha’s chemistry on-screen.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, is soon going to make her Bollywood debut and who better than Karan Johar? (If you know what I mean :P) From the time when the makers announced SOTY 2, Ananya’s name started doing the rounds. As Tiger is also a new addition to the team, we think that Karan might launch Ananya with this film in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is now all set to make her big debut with Ishaan Khatter in the Hindi remake of Sairat which is titled Dhadak. And the person behind her launch too is none another than Karan Johar! Now, this makes so obvious that Janhvi might/can also star opposite Tiger in the film. KJo recently released the posters of Janhvi’s debut film and she was praised for her simple looks. We believe that Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi too can bag this role and both Tiger and she would make a fresh pair!

Sara Ali Khan

Amongst new lot, even Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her grand debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Her first look from the film was quite appreciated by everyone. Sara, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is currently shooting for her film. Reports were that even Sara is being considered for SOTY 2. And even she would also look good with Tiger on-screen.

Since, both Janhvi and Sara already have their respective films to make a debut, we guess Disha and Ananya might take up the role.

Now that nothing is finalized, who would you want to see opposite Tiger in SOTY 2? Vote and let us know what do you think about it.