Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited film has finally got the title, Jab Harry Met Sejal, after months of speculations. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

From The Ring to Rehnuma to Raula, many titles were “confirmed” by different media houses regarding the same film, (we too were amongst them), but SRK has finally put an end to all rumors yesterday by announcing the name – Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The title is reminiscent of the iconic American romantic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally. Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit screens on 4th August 4 now, instead of 11th August. The film was set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the box office. However, with the new release date, the clash has been averted.

When the duo was shooting for the film last year, it was tentatively titled The Ring. But later, Anushka Sharma cleared all the rumors and mentioned that it was a working title. After few days of her clarifying about the same, rumor mills were abuzz that Rehnuma will likely be the title of the film. Rehnuma is an Urdu word which means one who guides you. Everyone thought it is the perfect title for the film as Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a guide and pretty much goes with the character!

Later, we got to know that the film is titled Raula. It is a Sanskrit word which means fetter. The news was rubbished by Imtiaz and said that he will soon announce the final title. After so many speculations months, the title is unveiled with a fresh new poster and new release date. But, mixed reactions have been observed on Social Media. While few loved the title, many of the fans are disappointed. Now, you tell us which title was your favorite one! Vote here: