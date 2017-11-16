VOTE NOW: Sairat Or Dhadak – Which Film Has A Better Poster?

Sairat – a Marathi movie which broke the barrier of language spreading love all over the world. A successful film always attracts buyers and we got one in Bollywood. Remaking it in Hindi, the movie is titled Dhadak whose posters will make you nostalgic missing the original one.

Dhadak, set in Rajasthan, stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. If you keep posters of Sairat and Dhadak face to face you will see how Dharma has added their Bollywood touch in the Hindi remake. The original Sairat posters had that natural presence in their posters whereas Dhadak is more on the glossy side.

Another major difference in posters of both the movies is the font and language. The font is not exactly similar but both the posters had the title written in Hindi. Dhadak has one big thing going in its favour, the director, Shashank Khaitan. This guy understands the earthy feel and has already presented well in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

VOTE NOW: Sairat Or Dhadak – Which Film Had A Better Poster?

It will be a mammoth hill to climb for Dhadak amidst all the comparisons with Sairat, if executed well it can connect to another level. Sairat already proved how strong the concept of the film is, with Dharma coming in there are all possibilities of making it even more relatable to the pan-India audience.

Dhadak is backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The movie will go on floors in Rajasthan by next month and will release on 6th July 2018. We know the choice is tough, but among Sairat and Dhadak – which you think is a better poster? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.