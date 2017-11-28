VOTE NOW! Padmavati Release Dates: Which Is The Best One?

VOTE NOW! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati is a film which ‘almost’ everyone is waiting for. Controversies have been an unfortunate prop for the film getting dragged with the film since its release. First vandalism on the sets, now delaying the movie release – nothing has been well for the film.

The movie which was first to release on 1st December has delayed causing a turbulent effect at the Bollywood calendar. So many movies have rescheduled their release dates because of the same. Let’s see what are the probable release dates Padmavati could release.

1. 15th December

As Fukrey Returns has been preponed to 8th December, 15th December could be a probable release for the film. The only risk for the film is Tiger Zinda Hai in the next week. If the content is brilliant the movie could churn big during the Christmas week.

2. 29 December

Yes, a week after Tiger Zinda Hai will be suicidal but a week with New Year holiday could prove to be beneficial. This also is a strong option as it’s the last one this year. Many predict next year release could be comparatively dull for the film.

3. 26th January

Starting of the year has always been declared as a lukewarm phase for the Bollywood. 26th January has Padman and Aiyaary fighting out at the box office but if Padmavati arrives rest of the movies will surely postpone. Both the film could postpone to 9th March.

What are your thoughts on the same? Which is the perfect date on which Padmavati should release? Vote your opinion and share your thoughts in the comments section below.