Zaira Wasim is a new sensational figure in the industry and undoubtedly she has become a new favourite.

After delivering flawless performance in Dangal, Zaira has again won the hearts of many with her latest release, Secret Superstar.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal which has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

In Dangal, she was seen portraying the childhood character of an Indian sportswoman, Geeta Phogat. Her performance was so up to the mark that she also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. Zaira won the award for her debut movie. Now, that’s quite a huge achievement! Isn’t it? Recently, we saw Zaira again in Advait Chandan’s directorial debut, Secret Superstar and oh boy, she was just amazing! Zaira played Insia’s character, a young girl who aspires to become a singer. Both audiences and critics highly appreciated the work of Zaira in the film.

This was truly a dream come true moment for Zaira as she got to work with Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan. Who doesn’t wants to work with him? Many might not be aware that before shooting for Dangal, Zaira was offered Secret Superstar by Advait. He wanted Zaira to make her debut with Secret Superstar and not Dangal. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But nevertheless, we got to watch her in both movies. We can surely say that what Sachin Tendulkar was to cricket, Zaira is and will be to the Bollywood industry!

We loved watching her as Geeta in Dangal and Insiya in Secret Superstar, which one you loved the most?